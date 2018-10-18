Rockies raising price of season tickets

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are raising the prices of season tickets for the 2019 season.

Owner/Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort announced the decision in an email to fans Thursday.

“As we prepare for the 2019 season, a natural step in our annual business planning is evaluating our ticket pricing. We understand that no one wants to pay more. However, our prices continue to be some of the lowest in baseball. We will be instituting a modest price increase for 2019, and hopefully this will allow us to assemble the championship team we all want,” the email read.

According to the Rockies website, season ticket prices now range from $916 for lower rooftop reserved seats to $3,957 for Club Level infield seats. That compares to a range of $884 to $3,725 for the same seats in the 2018 season.

Monfort also thanked fans for their support this season.

“For the first time since 2001, we sold over three million tickets! Even though Denver is the 19th largest market, our fans turned out in numbers that ranked seventh in baseball in attendance. That’s an elite mark that you all set and we thank you for your tremendous support,” the email read.

While the Rockies made it to the National League Division Series this year, but fell to the Milwaukee Brewers.