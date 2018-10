DENVER — Officers are investigating a shooting at 1st Avenue and Bannock Street in Denver’s Baker neighborhood.

At 10:08 p.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted that at least one person suffered a gunshot wound and was seriously injured.

Police did not release additional details. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

#DPD Officers are present @ 1st & Bannock St. in regard to a shooting. Due to the nature of a GSW, the injuries are considered Serious Bodily Injury. There is no additional information at this time. #DENVER pic.twitter.com/fklsPudbkV — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 19, 2018