Motorcycle vs. truck crash closes Colorado Boulevard in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado Boulevard will be closed for Thursday’s evening rush hour due to a serious crash between a motorcycle and a truck.

Colorado is closed in both directions between East Dry Creek Road and East Easter Drive. The crash happened at Colorado’s intersection with East Geddes Avenue at the entrance to the Knolls subdivision.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash is being investigated and there is no word on when the road will reopen. However, the sheriff’s office did say that it would be closed through the evening rush.