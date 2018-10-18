× Mother who postponed chemotherapy to save unborn baby dies of cancer

ROSSENDALE, U.K. — An English woman who decided not to have chemotherapy in order to save her unborn child’s life has died, according to Fox News.

Gemma Nuttall lived in Rossendale, Lancashire, England. She had been battling ovarian cancer for five years before passing away Sunday.

Efforts to help the mother had spread worldwide. Actress Kate Winslet was among those who publicized the Nuttall’s efforts to pay for treatment after she had given birth.

The treatment was initially successful, according to Fox News. However, the cancer returned, eventually leaving her daughter, 4-year-old Penelope, without a mom.

Nuttall’s mother confirmed her death in a Facebook post, according to Fox News.

“It is with an utterly broken heart that I have to tell you all that my beautiful warrior lost her battle early this morning,” the post from Helen Sproates reads. “We fought so hard but we just couldn’t do it anymore – I am one very proud but devastated mum right now. Sleep tight Gemma – My world will never be the same again.”

A GoFundMe has raised £342,000 (about $445,000) for Nuttall.