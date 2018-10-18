× Live Updates: Broncos face the Cardinals in the Arizona desert

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s FOX31 Broncos Game Day! The Broncos are in the Arizona desert to face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Broncos have lost four straight games after starting the season 2-0. Meanwhile the Cardinals are 1-5 with a rookie starting quarterback.

FOX31 Broncos Game Day: Pregame coverage starts on FOX31 News at 5 p.m., kickoff is at 6:20 p.m. and join FOX31 News after the game for reaction and interviews.

It’s a must win game for the Broncos as fans become increasingly frustrated with coach Vance Joseph.

But despite the Cardinals record, it won’t be easy. The Broncos are 1-9 on the road since he became head coach last season.

Overall, the Broncos have a 7-15 record under Joseph and had an eight-game losing streak last season, the franchise’s longest in 50 years.

Follow along with the game in the live blog below

