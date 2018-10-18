Husband suspected of killing wife in Thornton home

THORNTON, Colo. — A man is suspected of killing his wife in a home on Wednesday afternoon, the Thornton Police Department said Thursday.

Police responded to a report of an injured person at a home in the 13100 block of Uinta Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from unknown injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A man was also found in the house suffering from self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. His condition was not released.

Police have identified the man as the suspect in the woman’s death. He has not been formally charged and has not been taken into custody, police said.

The woman’s name and age have not been released, pending the Adams County Coroner’s Office making a positive identification and notifying her next of kin.

Police did not say the types of injuries the husband and wife suffered.