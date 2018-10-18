Eliminate Stubborn Fat Without Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to trying to slim down, don’t get defeated, instead fight those fat cells with fire and ice. Roxy O'Bryan, Co-Owner of Rejuvenation on the Rox stopped by to tell us more about two non-invasive procedures that can help you look and feel amazing.

Rejuvenation on the Rox has some wonderful offers for Colorado’s Best viewers.

You have nothing to lose but the inches! Now's your chance to get in on an incredible deal!

25% off any Coolsculpting package... Plus 12 months interest free financing!

How about skin tightening treatments at 15% off?

Have an instant refreshed look with Juvederm at $550 per syringe.

Other offers... Micro Needling... Buy 3 get 1 free.

Botox is just $10 a unit.

Microdermabrasion and Dermaplane... $65 each treatment or 5 for $300.

This is for the first 10 people who call 720-328-9094... Or email rnrbody@gmail.com.

Want more savings? View the variety of exceptional services online at rejuvenationontherox.com