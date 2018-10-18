DPD: Three pedestrians injured in Capitol Hill hit-and-run

DENVER — Three pedestrians were struck by an SUV in the Capitol Hill area Thursday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD said the incident happened at the intersection of West 10th Avenue and North Broadway.

Police said the vehicle involved is a silver or gray SUV, the driver of which fled the scene without stopping to help.

According to DPD’s Twitter account, at least one person suffered a serious injury in the hit-and-run.

Officers are at the scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as authorities make more information available.

#TRAFFIC #HEADSUP #DPD Officers are on-scene at 10th & Broadway in regard to a Serious Injury, Auto/Ped, Hit & Run. Three Pedestrians were struck by the vehicle, which is presently described as a Silver or Grey SUV. #DENVER pic.twitter.com/yoQQKsELlj — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 19, 2018

Police are asking anyone in the area who might have surveillance footage to contact them.