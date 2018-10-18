Denver police officer arrested for investigation of assault

DENVER — An officer with the Denver Police Department has been arrested for investigation of second-degree assault, the department said Thursday.

Sgt. Joseph Rodarte was arrested for a “use of force” incident that happened while he was on duty on Aug. 22, DPD said through a statement issued early Thursday evening.

“Per standard protocol, the Denver Police Internal Affairs Bureau conducted a Use of Force review, and after consulting the Denver District Attorney’s Office, the Department made the decision to arrest the officer,” DPD said.

Sgt. Rodarte is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

Police did not provide further details regarding the Aug. 22 incident.

Officials have not yet released a mug shot or affidavit, as the booking process is ongoing.

Sgt. Rodarte was previously disciplined for an incident in November 2017. According to Denver Public Safety documents, Rodarte was the supervisor on scene when a different officer subdued a suspect with a Taser.

“In his report, Sergeant Rodarte indicated that he found [the officer’s] actions in tasing the suspect ‘reasonable under state law considerations’ even though the suspect posed no threat to anyone, was not engaged in ‘active aggression’ and thus, under departmental policy, should not have been tased. Moreover, Sergeant Rodarte did not recommend further investigation to determine if DPD’s Use of Force policy was violated,” the report reads.

Det. Nick Rogers, the president of the Denver Police Protective Association, sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2: