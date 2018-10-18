Bronco linebacker shares family’s fight against cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As the Broncos kick off their “Fight Like a Bronco” campaign to raise funds for cancer research and prevention, one linebacker is sharing his family’s story. Keishawn Bierria has spent much of his life supporting family members in their fight with the disease.

His father died from bone cancer, leaving his mother to raise four boys. Then his mother was diagnosed with leukemia.

“We have experienced a lot, and had to grow up fast and learn things,” Bierria said. “I know what it feels like when your mother is in the hospital and your dad's not there.”

His mother, Simonne, beat leukemia. His aunt Kimberly Williams is a survivor as well. Both women, who are from Carson, California, were at the game against the Rams when the team honored cancer survivors.

“It’s just an awesome feeling,” Simonne said.

Keishawn, she says, was good to her when she was sick.

“Keishawn is my son that comes in the hospital and picks me up and walks around the room with me and makes me laugh.”

Now that she is better, Bierria is taking that same energy to visit cancer patients at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital’s infusion center.

He, Justin Simmons and other players tried to brighten their day earlier this month.

“Those people are going through something that can get dark at times, so you always have to be positive, you know, always be positive for them,” he said. “A lot of people are affected by cancer, so it’s important that we support each other.”

The visit definitely seemed like it was well-received. One patient said it was the best chemo of her life!

Learn more about the "Fight Like a Bronco" program here.