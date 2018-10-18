Sunny, warm, dry stretch continues; rain and snow in the mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The warm, dry stretch of weather will continue along the Front Range on Thursday and through the weekend.

High temperatures will climb to about 63 degrees with sunny to partly sunny skies in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

It will also be breezy with a south wind of 15-30 mph.

The southern and central mountains can expect a 40 percent chance of rain and snow with light accumulations.

The northern mountains can expect a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mountains will be in the 30s, 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures this weekend will range from 65 to 70 degrees across the Front Range under dry and sunny conditions.

The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday through Thursday. The chance starts at 10 percent on Tuesday and rises to 20 percent on Wednesday.

