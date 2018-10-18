Boulder police: Women might have been drugged at party on University Hill

BOULDER, Colo. — Two women might have been drugged at parties on University Hill, the Boulder Police Department said Thursday.

Two University of Colorado students were treated early Thursday morning at Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital after unknowingly ingesting drugs while drinking alcohol at the parties.

Police did not have a more specific location of the parties and do not know if the women were drugged at the same party or at separate locations.

Police did not specify the specific drugs the women might have ingested.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-3473 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.