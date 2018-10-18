× Suspect killed in Arvada officer-involved shooting

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada police officer was involved in a shooting near city’s boundary with Wheat Ridge Thursday evening.

The Arvada Police Department said the incident happened at West 49th Avenue and Kipling Street, which is just north of Interstate 70.

No officers were injured.

Police did not provide details as to the circumstances of the shooting or whether any civilians were hurt.

Arvada Police Officer Involved Shooting in Wheat Ridge/Arvada at W. 49th Avenue and Kipling Street. PIO is on scene and will conduct a press briefing in 30 minutes on the northwest corner just north of the Sinclair Gas Station. No Arvada Officers are hurt. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) October 19, 2018

Det. David Snelling with Arvada police said police were tracking a stolen vehicle shortly before 6:15 p.m. Police believe the driver was involved in several crimes in Arvada.

Officers followed the vehicle and said the male driver had a warrant for felony menacing. APD added that the suspect would have also faced additional charges including robbery, burglary, assault and kidnapping due to alleged crimes that occurred Thursday.

Officers were eventually able to confront the suspect, and an altercation ensued. The suspect was shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.