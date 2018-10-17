Where the candidates for Colorado governor stand on the issues

DENVER — Each night this week the FOX31 Problem Solvers are looking to cut through the spin and get answers to the most pressing issues facing Coloradans.

Healthcare, Transportation, Education, and Energy will all be discussed. All interviews with Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton were conducted by FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George.

We’ll update this article throughout the week. Be sure to check out our Problem Solvers voting guide to the 2018 election for more.

Healthcare

Walker Stapleton:

ICYMI: All week we are looking at the candidates for governor and where they stand on the issues. First up Walker Stapleton and healthcare. Will he roll back Medicaid? Why did he change his mind on Affordable Care Act? #copolitics #kdvr #cogv pic.twitter.com/Op8AFwbTDW — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 17, 2018

Jared Polis:

ICYMI: Each night this week we are going one on one with the candidates and the issues. Tuesday was all about healthcare. I posted Walker Stapleton's video earlier, next up Jared Polis. How does he defend Medicare for All? #copolitics #cogov #coleg #kdvr pic.twitter.com/TSJsxZjEDh — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 17, 2018

Key Healthcare Differences:

Stapleton says he now does not want the Affordable Care Act repealed, even though he was against it originally and for several years after. Stapleton says his goal now is to make Medicaid more sustainable but denies he would kick Coloradoans currently eligible for Medicaid off of it.

He calls it a “political scare tactic” to suggest otherwise. Stapleton wants to create low premium high deductible catastrophic plans for healthier individuals – denying the theory that it would increase prices on those with preexisting conditions.

Polis is a supporter of Medicare for All – the notion that healthcare would be cheaper if the program currently reserved for seniors is expanded.

“For people to get behind any healthcare program like Medicare for All they would have to know, believe and it would have to be the truth that it saves them money,” Polis said.

Polis rejects the notion Medicare for All is a government takeover of healthcare. Polis committed in the interview to work with Democratic and Republican Governors to create a state option for healthcare