Warm and dry for the Front Range, light snow in southern Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The warm, dry stretch of weather will continue Wednesday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with a high of about 58 degrees.

Morning sunshine will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

The southern track low pressure system continues to push rain and snow into the southern mountains, but even there, amounts will be light.

A little bit of that moisture moves toward the central mountains but not much survives. By Friday, the system washes out.

Highs continue to warm across the Front Range through the weekend with 60s on Thursday and continuing into Saturday.

Highs reach 70 degrees on Sunday with sunshine. The next chance of rain arrives the middle of next week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.