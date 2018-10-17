× Vice President Pence to speak at Denver event Thursday

DENVER — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Denver Thursday to speak at a lunch hosted by a conservative super PAC.

According a release from the White House, Pence will arrive at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. He will then attend the America First Action lunch at The Palm restaurant in downtown Denver.

The vice president is perhaps surprisingly not expected to publicly campaign for any Republican candidates while in town. However, he does plan to speak at campaign events for gubernatorial candidates in both Kansas and Oklahoma, which he will also visit Thursday after his time in Colorado.

According to America First Action’s website, the PAC is focused on electing federal candidates who support the political agenda of President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence.

“America First Action Super PAC is committed to creating an America where prosperity, safety, and strength reign–where hardworking people like you lead the charge with grit, determination, and pride,” a portion of a description on the website reads.

Press will not be allowed to attend the luncheon.

The vice president’s visit will be very brief. He is scheduled to land in Tulsa (roughly 90 minutes away by plane) at 2:35 p.m. Mountain Time, just 3 1/2 hours after he lands in the Denver area. After his time in Oklahoma, Pence will continue on to Kansas.