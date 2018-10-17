Try Group Fitness Free at VASA

If you have always wanted to try VASA Fitness now is the time, they are offering Class Pass Madness you can try any of their classes free through October 21st. Group Fitness is such a good way to jump into the weight loss journey,just ask VASA Fitness member Kelly Hafer. She lost 30 pounds and wants to become a fitness instructor herself. Check out her story by watching the segment. Also go to VasaFitness.com to find a location near you.AlertMe
