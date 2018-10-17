Report: Denver metro area roads ranked 17th worst in country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado roads are ranked among the worst in the country according to a report.

A report from TRIP, a national nonprofit transportation research group, says nearly half of the roads in the Denver metro area are in poor condition and it adds more than $700 a year in extra costs to drivers.

The Denver and Aurora area ranked as the 17th worst road conditions in the country with 40 percent of major roads in poor condition.

Colorado Springs ranked as the 19th worst with 39 percent of roads in poor condition.

The report estimates that drivers in the Denver metro area spend $739 annually in additional vehicle operating costs as a result of the roads in need of repair.

That number comes from increasing repairs, maintenance, fuel consumption and tire wear, and accelerates a vehicle's depreciation.

The report also estimates that about one-third of the major roads in the country were in poor condition.