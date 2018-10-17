× Pumpkin Nights

Pumpkin Nights is launching its interactive Halloween experience unlike anything else in Denver this October. Taking place at the Adams County Fair and Regional Park Complex, Pumpkin Nights invites visitors or “Pumpkinheads” to journey into the world of Pumpkin Nights with dazzling, multi-sensory Halloween displays and eight Pumpkin Lands created with over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins and foam pumpkins. The outdoor, family friendly Halloween experience will be open for 18 days—kicking off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 and ending on Sunday, Nov. 4 . Tickets are available for purchase online at www.PumpkinNights.com

Pumpkin Nights

Wednesday, Oct. 17 and ending on Sunday, Nov. 4. Open daily from 5:30-10:30 pm

Adams County Fair and Regional Park Complex

Cost: $16-$20