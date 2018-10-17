Previous felon convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting homeless woman

GOLDEN, Colo. — A jury convicted a man of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a homeless woman in Gilpin County last year, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Reginald Clark, 44, was found guilty on monday by a Gilpin County jury of kidnapping, sexual assault/threat of harm and two counts of sexual assault after a three-day trial.

Prosecutors said on Nov. 5, Clark, who has three previous felony convictions, offered a ride to the woman, who was walking from a woman’s shelter to a bus stop in Denver.

The woman recognized a passenger in Clark’s vehicle so she agreed to let him drive her to her storage locker at Pecos Street and West 84th Avenue in Federal Heights.

Prosecutors said along the way, Clark stopped and let the other passenger out. When the woman realized Clark was not driving to the storage locker, she confronted him.

Clark stopped at a park in Denver and told her to perform oral sex on him, prosecutors said. He displayed a knife and told her he had a gun and threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.

She refused and Clark began driving westbound on Interstate 70 to Gilpin County. The woman asked several times to be released and she was unsuccessful in trying to disable the vehicle.

Clark drove up a dirt road in unincorporated Gilpin County where he parked. Prosecutors said he forced the woman into the back seat, pulled off her clothing and sexually assaulted her as she tried to break free.

Clark then drove through Black Hawk, stopping two more times.

At the final stop on Miners Mesa, prosecutors said Clark got out of the vehicle. Clark then was out of the woman’s sight long enough for her to escape.

She ran down the hill to Central City Parkway where a passerby saw her on the side of the road and called 911.

Police took the woman back along the route Clark had driven when Clark was seen driving toward them. He was stopped and arrested.

Clark will be sentenced on Dec. 14 and faces a mandatory prison sentence of eight to 36 years to life in prison because of the previous felony convictions.