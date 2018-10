DENVER — Powerball has drawn the winning numbers for the estimated jackpot of $345 million. They are listed below:

Numbers: 03-57-64-68-69

Powerball: 15

Power Play: 3X

The estimated cash value of the winnings is $199 million, according to Powerball.

The Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday. That jackpot currently sits at over $900 million, the second largest in U.S. history.