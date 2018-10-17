Nice weather continues on the Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eastern Colorado will see a long stretch of dry and mild weather this week.

Temperatures will heat up to the low 60s in Denver on Thursday with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Thanks to recent cold temperatures and snow, a lot of leaves are starting to fall off of trees. The next three days will have great weather to rake the yard, although Thursday will be breezy at times.

Friday and Saturday will have similar conditions to Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week with a high temperature of 70 degrees. It will be a great day to spend time outside with sunny skies and dry weather in the forecast.

The 60s return Monday through Wednesday with slight rain chances moving in on Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.