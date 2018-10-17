× Multiple burglaries, theft reported inside residence halls at CU Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are investigating reports of multiple incidents, including burglary and theft, inside residence halls at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

According to the CU Boulder Police Department, the incidents have occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. in the Aden, Brackett, Cockerell and Crosman residence halls in recent weeks and police believe the same man is responsible for all of them.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who is described as a white male in his 20s with brown hair and a brown beard with glasses.

He has also been seen multiple times wearing a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CUPD at (303) 492-6666 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.