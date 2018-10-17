× Man arrested, accused of raping 2 teenage girls in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting two 17-year-old girls last month, the Aurora Police Department said.

BleGhislain Kore, 24, was arrested on Tuesday after DNA results from the assaults connected him to the two sex assaults, according to police.

The assaults happened in the afternoon hours of Sept. 13.

The first assault occurred in the 2100 block of South Vaughn Way; the second assault was in the 12400 block of East Jewell Avenue, according to a news release from police.

Police said they initially believed the two cases weren’t related because of discrepancies in the suspect’s description including the vehicle involved.

However, police worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to expedite DNA testing results, which helped lead authorities to Kore.

Aurora police are asking for any additional victims to come forward and call Sergeant Rudy Herrera at 303-739-6250.

Kore is facing two counts of sexual assault