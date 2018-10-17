Items from shuttered Heritage Square Amusement Park to be sold at auction

GOLDEN, Colo. — Rides, games and more from the shuttered Heritage Square Amusement Park in Golden will be sold at an auction next week.

The park opened in 1971 but was closed permanently this summer after struggling financially.

In 2015, the park’s alpine slide was shut down after 36 years along with businesses and shops that were part of the Victorian village.

Norton Auctioneers of Michigan will auction the park’s assets from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the closed-down park (18301 W. Colfax Ave.).

According to Norton, everything will be sold at auction, including rides, arcade games, go-kart fleets, bumper boats, a zip line, swan paddle boats, restaurant equipment, tables and benches.

A 1963 Tilt A Whirl ride, 1966 Eli Scrambler and 1977 Eli Ferris Wheel are among the items up for auction.

The auction is open to the public and buyers must pay at the site.

A preview showcasing will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 as well as at 9 a.m. on Oct. 25 before the auction begins.

Buyers can remove bought items up to 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26. Buyers of larger items will be given additional time for removal.

All items must be removed by Nov. 13.