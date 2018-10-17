× Haunted House to give away thousands of free Halloween costumes

WESTMINSTER — The Frightmare Compound Haunted House in Westminster is giving away thousands of free Halloween costumes this Saturday to families in need.

The haunted attraction is celebrating its 35th season this year and wanted to do something special.

“We were trying to think of something different and cool that no one else has ever done before,” said Josh Holder, the Frightmare Compound’s owner.

Holder said the Frightmare Compound acquired more than 5,000 costumes and has them loaded up in a trailer. They’ll be distributed to anyone who needs one this Saturday.

“Anybody that can’t afford it – anybody that needs help this Halloween season – come out and see us and we’ll take care of you,” he said.

The costumes vary from infant to adult (limit one costume per person).

They’ll be distributed Saturday starting at 9am.

