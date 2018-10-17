2 injured after driver crashes semitruck into bridge on E-470 near DIA
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were injured when a driver in a semitruck hit a bridge on Wednesday morning near Denver International Airport, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash happened about 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of E-470 at East 64th Avenue south of Pena Boulevard.
The two injured people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The truck was hauling dry wall that spilled onto the highway.
Crews inspected the bridge and reported it was structurally sound.
Southbound lanes of E-470 were closed at 64th Avenue and are expected to be closed until about 9 a.m. Alternate routes were advised.
