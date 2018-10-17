Cooking with Apples: Apple Galette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales University shows us some fun recipes to cook up with apples.

Apple Galette

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 ½ cup flour

¼ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup ice cold butter, cut into small cubes

¼ cup ice cold water

Filling:

2-3 large Granny Smith or Honeycrisp Apples

¼ cup light brown sugar

½ lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

To make the crust, in a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt. Add the butter cubes and blend the butter into the flour mixture with your fingers in a rubbing motion (you can also use a pastry blender). Continue this motion until the butter is in small pea size pieces. Add the water to the flour and butter mixture gently stirring just until the dough is moistened. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead until a soft dough forms. Gently wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour. While your dough is chilling, make the filing. Mix the apples, brown sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon in a bowl. Cover the bowl and let stand at room temperature until the dough is chilled. Preheat oven to 450ºF Remove the dough from the refrigerator, place on a floured surface and roll out into a 12 inch round. Slide onto a sheet pan that is lined with parchment paper. Arrange the apples in the middle of the round allowing a 2-3 inch border of dough. Fold the edges of the dough up and over the apple mixture overlapping the edges to make a crimped pattern. Make an egg wash by beating one egg with 1 tablespoon of water and gently brush over the edges of the dough. Sprinkle with course sugar if desired. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly. Allow galette to cool for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve warm with caramel sauce and ice cream.

Pork Chops with Apples & Onions

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 bone in pork chops

1 cup chicken stock

1 ½ tablespoon grainy Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

salt and pepper

2 medium golden delicious apples, sliced thin

1 small red onion, sliced thin

Instructions

Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and set aside. In a large heavy skillet, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and heat to medium-high. Add the pork chops and sear both sides to get a golden crust. Flip and repeat before removing from the plan. In a small bowl mix together the mustard and chicken stock. Add the apples and onions to the pan and cook until the onions are just beginning to soften, roughly 3-5 minutes. Season the apples and onion with salt and pepper and add the herbs. Stir to combine. Add the chicken stock and mustard to the pan, scrapping the bottom to remove any cooked on bits. Nest the pork chops back into the pan and cook for a few more minutes, until the liquid is reduced. Remove pork chops for the pan and top with the apple and onion mixture.

Apple Varieties

Not all apples are created equal, here is a helpful guide on how the most common apples are best used.

Granny Smith or “Green”: Tart, crisp and bright green in color best for baking

Honeycrisp: Crisp, juicy and slightly tart. Best for eating, baking or applesauce.

Golden Delicious: Sweet and slightly tart. Best for eating or baking that is not long.

Red Delicious: Soft, granny, not too sweet. Best for eating or making apple cider.

McIntosh Apples: Juicy and sweet. Best for eating or making apple cider.

Pink Lady: Crisp, bright. Best for eating, and apple sauce. Can also be used for baking.

Fuji: Crisp and juicy. Best for eating or making apple cider.

Braeburn: Sweet and tart. Best for baking and cooking both sweet and savory dishes.

Gala : Sweet and mild flavor. Best for eating, applesauce or cider.