College student pleads guilty to putting hands down woman’s pants

GREELEY, Colo. — A University of Northern Colorado student pleaded guilty to putting his hands down a woman’s pants without her consent, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Brandan Lee, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual contact last week.

Prosecutors said Lee admitted to drinking a large amount of alcohol at a campus party in April 2017.

The female victim told police that Lee stuck his hands down her pants and touched her genitals without her consent while they were at the party, prosecutors said.

Lee said he doesn’t remember anything from the incident. He will be sentenced on Dec. 11.