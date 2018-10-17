× 21 handguns stolen during armed robbery at Littleton pawn shop

LITTLETON, Colo. — Two armed men stole 21 handguns from a pawn shop in Littleton on Wednesday afternoon, the Littleton Police Department said.

Around 1:16 p.m., two suspects with handguns walked into Pawn Bank at 1360 W. Littleton Blvd. and forcibly entered a display case and stole 21 handguns, according to a release from the police department.

Authorities describe the suspects as white or Hispanic males in their late teens to early-20’s.

One suspect was dressed in all black while the second suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and black athletic shoes.

Both suspects had their faces obscured with red bandannas.

The suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a small black hatchback car, possibly a Chevrolet Aveo, driving west on West Littleton Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Littleton police Detective Shiller at 303-795-3822 or 303-794-1551.