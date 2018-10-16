Missing Wisconsin girl possibly seen in Florida after parents found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRON, Wis. -- Police say a girl resembling a missing, endangered Wisconsin teen has been seen at a gas station in Florida.

Authorities have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since early Monday when her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, in far western Wisconsin.

The Miami Police Department said a witness reported seeing a girl fitting Jayme's description in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed, bearded men at a gas station Monday afternoon.

Miami is about 1,700 miles south of Barron. Barron County sheriff's officials haven't commented on the report.

Endangered Juvenile, Jayne Closs from Barron, WI, may have been seen in the afternoon of 10/15/18, in the area of N.W. 27 Ave and 11 St. If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER. If you have any information please call 911 immediately. https://t.co/BX6ouqPDKi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 16, 2018

Deputies responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 56-year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs about 1 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says gunshots were involved, but he stopped short of saying that's how they died.