Where the Colorado governor candidates stand on the issues

DENVER — All week long FOX31 is sitting down with the candidates for Governor — Democrat Jared Polis and Republican Walker Stapleton.

FOX31 political reporter talked to Polis and Stapleton to see where they stand on healthcare, transportation, education and energy.

We’ll tackle a different topic each night this week on FOX31 and update this article with the latest.

And for more on the candidates, and ballot measures, check out our Problem Solvers guide to voting in the 2018 Colorado election.

Healthcare



Walker Stapleton on Healthcare:

ICYMI: All week we are looking at the candidates for governor and where they stand on the issues. First up Walker Stapleton and healthcare. Will he roll back Medicaid? Why did he change his mind on Affordable Care Act? #copolitics #kdvr #cogv pic.twitter.com/Op8AFwbTDW — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 17, 2018

Jared Polis on Healthcare:

ICYMI: Each night this week we are going one on one with the candidates and the issues. Tuesday was all about healthcare. I posted Walker Stapleton's video earlier, next up Jared Polis. How does he defend Medicare for All? #copolitics #cogov #coleg #kdvr pic.twitter.com/TSJsxZjEDh — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 17, 2018

Differences on Healthcare:

Despite being against the Affordable Care Act originally, Walker Stapleton now says he has accepted it. Stapleton is committed to making medicaid sustainable but he told FOX31 he would not kick people off Medicaid who are now currently eligible.

“That’s a political scare tactic,” Stapleton said. Stapleton has a goal of creating low premium high deductible catastrophic plans for younger, healthier people. He denies the premise it would increase costs for those with preexisting conditions.

Polis is for Medicare for All, the belief that healthcare can be cheaper if the program currently reserved for seniors is expanded to everyone. Polis tells FOX31 he would like to worth with Democratic and Republican Governors to create a state option to health insurance.

Polis however has not put Medicare for All in his first 100 day in office plan, instead focusing on prescription drug prices. Polis demises the belief that Medicare for All is a program run completely by the government.

Transportation

Jared Polis on Transportation:

Walker Stapleton on Transportation:

ICYMI: Our week long series continues with the candidates for Governor. Wednesday was all about transportation. I posted Polis earlier, here is Stapleton. #copolitics #kdvr #cogov pic.twitter.com/aqqfYnT6bM — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) October 18, 2018

Differences on Transportation:

Jared Polis has no position on Proposition 110 – the sales tax increase for transportation proposal saying “a sales tax isn’t where I would necessarily go.”

Polis is also opposed to Proposition 109 – the bonding measure for roads saying it would “create billions of dollars of debt for our state.” His goal is to assemble Democrats and Republicans together to find General Fund dollars to better fund roads.

Walker Stapleton is against the sales tax increase proposal but in favor of the bonding proposal.

Stapleton does not believe new bonds without new revenue is inherently always a risk. Stapleton estimates the “federal windfall” from the Trump tax cuts, which he supports, will be in the hundreds of millions.

Stapleton also wants to legalize sports betting; believing it is a one billion dollar a year industry in Colorado.