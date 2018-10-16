Warming trend continues through the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The sunny and dry conditions in Colorado will stick around through the weekend.

Temperatures will be warming a little each day. So, we get to enjoy mild 50s with a little wind on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

We will reach the low 60s for afternoon highs on Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Each day will bring plenty of sunshine.

Our warmest day will be on Sunday with a reading of about 70 degrees in Denver.

Our next chance for a shower looks to arrive on Tuesday with only an isolated possibility.

The temperatures look to return to the cool low 60s next week.

While in will be dry in Denver and along the Front Range, there will be rain and snow showers possible each day over the southwest corner of the state.

This is great news for an area in Colorado still struggling with extreme drought conditions.

