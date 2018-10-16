Warmer, drier conditions move into most of Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a long, dry stretch across the Front Range starting Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid-50s on Tuesday with sunshine and light wind in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect sunshine with highs in the 30s and a couple of 40s. The southern mountains will see increasing clouds.

Rain and snow moves into the southern mountains on Wednesday and Thursday from a southern track low pressure.

Wolf Creek, Silverton, Telluride and Purgatory could see light snow accumulation.

The storm system might then affect the Western Slope central mountains before washing out.

Front Range highs warm to 60 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This weekend, highs warm to near 70 degrees as dry weather continues.

The normal high for this time of year is 65 degrees.

