Several Colorado ski resorts offer discounts for active duty military and veterans

DENVER — Several Colorado ski areas are honoring active duty military and veterans with deals and discounts in the 2018-19 season.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on Tuesday that they will open for the season on Friday while Loveland Ski Area announced later Tuesday that its first day will be Saturday.

Most other resorts in the state are projected to open within the next six weeks.

According to Colorado Ski Country USA, several resorts are offering military skiers and snowboarders free and discounted season passes and lift tickets. There are also special appreciation events and adaptive skiing programs taking place.

The following is a list from Colorado Ski Country USA:

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Brand new for the 2018-19 season, Arapahoe Basin is offering a discounted military pass that offers unlimited, unrestricted skiing and riding at A-Basin for only $99 for adults and $79 for children. This pass is valid for active, retired and veteran military members with valid ID.

Arapahoe Basin also offers a discount on daily and multi-day lift tickets for military members, with significant discounts available to active, veteran and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families with valid ID. For more information, visit www.arapahoebasin.com.

Aspen Snowmass

Aspen Snowmass offers discounts on season passes and daily lift tickets for all retired veterans, active duty and honorably discharged military personnel of the United Stated Armed Services and their dependents. Veterans must present a valid military ID, discharge papers or proof of V.A. benefits at the ticket office to redeem.

Aspen Snowmass also offers several events and programs to honor military members, including Veteran’s Day discounts in November and Challenge Aspen Military Opportunities (CAMO), which provides adaptive therapeutic recreation and wellness experiences for military personnel diagnosed with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. For more information, visit www.aspensnowmass.com.

Cooper

Cooper’s Military Season Pass offers unlimited skiing and riding at Cooper plus three bonus days at 37 partner resorts for $199 for military adults and $109 for children ages 6-14. Each pass holder must have a valid military ID at time of pick-up, and dependents 14 and under qualify with their parent’s military ID.

Military skiers and riders at Cooper can also receive a discount on daily lift tickets, with military adults paying $45 and children $30 for a full day of skiing. For more information, visit www.skicooper.com.

Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain is pleased to offer a discounted Military Pass for active duty, military retiree, national guard, reserve forces and their spouse/dependents with valid ID. Military adults can purchase a full unlimited season pass to Copper Mountain for $279, while military teens pay $249 and children $169. For more information, visit www.coppercolorado.com.

Echo Mountain Resort

Echo offers active duty military and service members a discounted season pass for $149 for the 2018-19 season. Military members must present active military ID when picking up the pass. For more information, visit www.echomountainresort.com.

Eldora

Eldora offers a 20 percent discount off the current price of an adult pass for active duty military personnel. These passes can be purchased over the phone or in person only.

Eldora also provides a discount on daily lift tickets, with active duty military members paying only $69 during peak season and $59 non-peak for a full day of skiing and riding. For more information, visit www.eldora.com.

Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch offers military members at 20 percent discount on daily lift tickets with a valid military ID. For more information, visit www.granbyranch.com.

Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area honors military service through the Stars & Stripes Pass, a deeply discounted season pass offering to active and retired military personnel. The Stars & Stripes Pass is only available on select bases and requires a valid military ID.

Loveland also partners with Team Red, White & Blue to offer the Annual Eagles Over Loveland event in honor of military veterans. For more information, visit www.skiloveland.com.

Monarch Mountain

Monarch Mountain offers a season pass for active duty, reserve, retired military and their dependents with a current and valid Military ID. The $199 military pass includes discounts and partner days at 36 additional resorts.

Monarch also offers discounted rates on daily lift tickets for military members. Military adults pay $54 for a full day of skiing at Monarch, while teens ski for $44 and juniors $30. For more information, visit www.skimonarch.com.

Powderhorn Resort

Powderhorn Resort offers members of the military a $10 discount on daily lift tickets. For more information, visit www.powderhorn.com.

Purgatory Resort

Purgatory recognizes the service of active and retired military and their families with a 15 percent discount on lodging, lift tickets and ski and snowboard rentals. Military ID required. For more information, visit www.skipurg.com.

Silverton Mountain

Silverton Mountain offers military members a 25 percent discount on guided skiing. Some restrictions apply, and more information can be found at www.silvertonmountain.com.

Steamboat Resort

Steamboat participates in the Ikon Pass, which offers a considerable discount for U.S. & Canadian Military members. The full Ikon Pass costs $819 for military, while the Ikon Base Pass costs $579. Verification is required. For more information, visit www.steamboat.com.

Sunlight Mountain Resort

Sunlight Mountain Resort offers active duty military with valid ID a season pass for only $319, good for unlimited skiing and riding at Sunlight plus more than 80 additional days of skiing at partner resorts.

Sunlight also offers a discount on daily lift tickets, with active duty and retired military and their dependents paying $45 for a full day of skiing or riding. For more information, visit www.sunlightmtn.com.

Telluride Ski Resort

At Telluride, credentialed military personnel and their household family can receive a Military Card, offering one lift ticket plus 30 percent off additional lift tickets, for $75. Telluride also partners with the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program to offer the Disabled Veterans Winter Adventure Week, an opportunity for free travel, lodging and program expenses to any U.S. Service member who has been disabled because of an incident occurring while serving in the U.S. military. For more information, visit www.tellurideskiresort.com.

Winter Park Resort

Winter Park offers military members a discounted season pass for $399. Winter Park also partners with the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) to host an adaptive ski and snowboard program for military veterans, including the No Boundaries program for combat wounded service men and women. For more information, visit www.winterparkresort.com.

Wolf Creek Ski Area

Wolf Creek offers active duty military and their dependents with a valid ID a $50 ticket for adults and $27 for children. Wolf Creek will also kick off their holiday events with Veteran’s Weekend, honoring both active duty and retired military members and their dependents by offering a discounted lift ticket to thank them for their service. For more information, visit www.wolfcreekski.com.