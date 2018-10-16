President Trump says Sen. Elizabeth Warren being ‘slammed’ over DNA test, calls her a ‘phony’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Sen. Elizabeth Warren “is getting slammed” for releasing DNA test results showing she has some Native American ancestry. He says she should apologize.

Trump said Tuesday on Twitter that “she took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American.”

He calls it “phony” and says even the Cherokee Nation denies Warren.

Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

The Massachusetts Democrat and possible 2020 presidential candidate on Monday released DNA test results that genealogists say show she could be anywhere from 1/64th to 1/1024th Native American.

The Cherokee Nation has questioned Warren’s use of a DNA test, saying such exams are useless in determining tribal citizenship.

Trump has long ridiculed Warren’s claim of Native American heritage by calling her “Pocahontas.”

Warren earlier suggested Trump’s comment about him personally administering a DNA test to her to prove her Native American heritage is “creepy.”

She tweeted Monday that the president makes “creepy physical threats” about women who scare him, including her.

In July, the president offered to donate $1 million to her favorite charity if a DNA test proved her Native American bloodline.

On Monday he first denied ever making such a promise, then said later that “I’ll only do it if I can test her personally.”