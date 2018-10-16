× Popular monster maker busier than ever

GREELEY — Back in August a massive fire nearly destroyed Distortions Unlimited in Greeley.

“The building caught on a raging fire,” explained Ed Edmunds, the business’ owner. “Fortunately the Greeley Fire Department put it out lightning fast and saved the day!”

Ed and Marsha Edmunds’ business has been around for 4 decades and is a staple in the horror community. They’ve created thousands of monsters for Hollywood films, haunted attractions and celebrities.

“Lots and lots of wonderful people and experiences,” Edmunds said.

Fortunately they recovered from the Summer-time fire and found themselves busier than ever.

Edmunds said the most popular creation this Halloween: Michael Myers replicas.

