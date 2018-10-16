Paula's family and friends are visiting, so they started their Colorado adventure on the Georgetown Loop Railroad, enjoying Oktoberfest fun with free hotdogs, beer, and rootbeer, plus an amazing ride through the Rocky Mountains. Check out all the fun events for fall and the haunted mine tour for Halloween! 1-888-456-6777AlertMe
Paula’s Picks: Family Adventure on Georgetown Loop Railroad
-
Take Advantage of Fall on the Georgetown Loop Railroad
-
Halloween and Oktoberfest with the Georgetown Loop
-
Paula’s Picks: The Melting Pot Littleton – Halloween FUN-due & Wicked Wine Dinners
-
Paula’s Picks: The Melting Pot Littleton – Halloween FUN-due & Wicked Wine Dinners
-
Ready for snow in the Colorado mountains
-
-
Police: Woman fatally stabbed while running was likely random target
-
WINNER- Paula’s Picks London Giveaway on Norwegian
-
Paula’s Picks giveaway to London happens tomorrow!
-
3-year-old boy killed, 2-year-old sister injured by freight train in Indiana
-
Paula’s Picks: Avelina Creates 3-Course Meal for World Veggie Day
-
-
One dead, one missing after ‘catastrophic’ Wyoming train crash
-
Historic move for locomotive in Golden
-
Residents, businesses file lawsuit against railroad for 416 Fire near Durango