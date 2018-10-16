Over 30,000 Denver homes without power

DENVER — Over 34,000 Xcel Energy customers in central Denver are in the dark Tuesday evening as the power has gone out in multiple neighborhoods.
A tweet by the power company said crews are “hoping” to have the energy back on for customers around 11:30 p.m. but that is not guaranteed.
A spokesperson for the company said that they don’t know the cause but do know that homes went dark around 8:30 p.m.
Denver Police tweeted a message that they are aware of the outage but are not managing any emergency situations.
Continue to check back for details.AlertMe