Over 30,000 Denver homes without power

DENVER — Over 34,000 Xcel Energy customers in central Denver are in the dark Tuesday evening as the power has gone out in multiple neighborhoods.

A tweet by the power company said crews are “hoping” to have the energy back on for customers around 11:30 p.m. but that is not guaranteed.

A spokesperson for the company said that they don’t know the cause but do know that homes went dark around 8:30 p.m.

Denver Police tweeted a message that they are aware of the outage but are not managing any emergency situations.

We are communicating with Excel In an effort to determine the cause of the power outage in central Denver. At present DPD is not managing any emergency situations, but as always, we are operating and are ready to respond. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 17, 2018

Continue to check back for details.