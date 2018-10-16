Man says he’s facing $1,900 toll bill for truck he traded in four years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- A car owner said he's frustrated that he's on the hook for another driver's $1,900 toll bill on a truck he traded in four years ago.

Chip Tyrer said he was shocked to open up a letter from Express Toll stating he owed $1,900 in tolls on a car he no longer owns.

"I thought it was wrong, I thought no way," said Tyrer.

When he traded in his truck four years ago, he removed his license plate but forgot to remove his toll transponder on his windshield.

"It slipped through the cracks," said Tyrer.

Tyrer said he opened a new express toll account for his new truck and keeps the balance paid down. He said he's called to pay his bills for over the years and said agents never told him of a second account under his name racking up charges. Over the years, he said the bill and notices were being sent to an old address and an old email account.

"They let this go for four years so to me that’s negligence," said Tyrer.

He said he has called customer service multiple time and visited Express Toll's Office trying to explain the situation.

"They just said there is nothing they can do," said Tyrer.

FOX31 followed up with Express Toll. A spokesperson said the office is investigating Tyrer's case and doing additional research.

Tyrer hopes to see this bill dropped and in the meantime, hopes his story reminds people to take off their toll transponders before trading in their cars.