HOW TO PREP FOR SEVERE WEATHER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the Wake of Another Major Hurricane, An Important Message that Complements Your Own Weather Coverage

Hurricane Florence kicked off the season with a bang, and last year we saw enormous storms like Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria tear paths of death and destruction across the Caribbean and the U.S. Every day there is news coverage of record floods, earthquakes, crippling blizzards and tornadoes hitting unusual parts of the nation. That’s why we’re fortunate to have network television meteorologist Cheryl Nelson to provide her top safety tips to help people prepare for the storms.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION