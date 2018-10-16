Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Adrianne Calvo from Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar shows us how to make game changing chicken wings.

Chicken Wings 3 ways for Tailgaiting

Ca-Asian Wings + Cucumber Ranch

serves: 6

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 lbs chicken wings and drummettes, rinsed and patted dry

1/4 cup Cajun seasoning

1/2 cup light soy sauce

1 tablespoon cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup sweet chili sauce

1/2 cup cornstarch, diluted in water

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1/2 cup cucumber, minced

fresh cilantro for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, whisk together Cajun seasoning, soy sauce, garlic, sweet chili and cornstarch slurry. Add the wings and drummettes. Mix together, cover, and refrigerate for 4-6 hours. Preheat the fryer to 375 degrees F. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Remove wings and drummettes from the marinade and fry in small batches for 2-3 minutes or until they begin to caramelize. Drain onto a plate lined with paper towel. On a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, arrange the chicken and drizzle with honey. Back for 10-15 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together ranch and cucumber. Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Garlic Parmesan Caesar Wings

serves: 6

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, beaten

2 cups Italian bread crumbs

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

6 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

1 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Caesar dressing, for dipping

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place flour and eggs into two separate bowls. In a third bowl, whisk together bread crumbs, melted butter, garlic, Parmesan, parsley, red pepper flakes, and lemon pepper. Season mixture with salt and pepper. Toss chicken in the flour until fully coated, then shake off excess flour and add to eggs. Toss chicken in eggs until fully coated, then shake off excess and add to bread crumb mixture. Toss chicken in bread crumb mixture until fully coated, then place on baking sheet. Bake until golden and crispy, about 22-25 minutes. Garnish with more Parmesan and parsley and serve Caesar dressing for dipping.

Nashville "Hot Chicken" Chicken Wings + Pickle Buttermilk Ranch

serves: 6

INGREDIENTS:

Ingredients

1 1/2 lbs Chicken Wings, rinsed and patted dry

3 Eggs

¼ cup milk

1 tablespoon Louisiana Style Hot Sauce

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Oil, for frying

½ Cup Lard

3 Tablespoons cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Dill Pickle Slices

1/2 cup buttermilk ranch dressing

1/2 cup dill pickles, minced

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat fryer to 375 degrees F.

In a bowl, whisk the milk, eggs, and hot sauce until combined. In another bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Pat chicken wings dry. Dredge each wing in the milk/egg mixture, then in the flour, then back in the egg mixture and again in the flour. Make sure to shake the excess off after each step.

Fry the wings in batches. Fry them until crispy and golden brown, about 10-11 minutes. Remove from fryer and place on a baking rack. To make the hot coating, melt the lard in a heat proof bowl. Add the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, salt, black pepper, paprika, and garlic powder. Whisk together until well combined. Also whisk together pickles and buttermilk ranch. Baste the hot mixture over each side of the wings. Garnish with pickles. Serve with pickle buttermilk ranch.