CU student critically injured in fall in Gregory Canyon

BOULDER, Colo. -A 19-year-old CU Boulder student fell while scrambling on a rock formation and suffered a severe head injury Tuesday.

At 3:45 p.m. a 911 call was placed by a man reporting that his friend had fallen from a rock formation near the amphitheater along its namesake trail in Gregory Canyon west of Boulder, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured Boulder man, a 19-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student, fell an estimated 60 feet, suffering numerous injuries that included a severe head injury. The man was with a group of friends at the time and had been free-climbing without a helmet or other safety equipment.

Rescue personnel responded and located the man approximately one half mile up the trail.

Given the terrain in the area, the man had to be evacuated by technical rescue. The entire rescue operation took 75 minutes from the time of the initial 911 call to the time of transport.

After evacuation, the man was transported by ambulance, unconscious and in critical condition, to Foothills Hospital in Boulder. At last report, the man was alive and in surgery but remained in critical condition.