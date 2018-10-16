Castle Rock charter school evacuated after students fall ill from smell of gas

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Castle Rock charter school was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a natural gas leak in The Meadows subdivision.

Several students at Ascent Classical Academy (3565 Celestial Ave.) reported feeling nausea and school officials said everyone is safe.

The Castle Rock Fire Department responded and cleared the school, and there is no hazard. Classes have since resumed, the school said.

The students who complained about the effects were checked out by medics and no children need additional evaluation, school officials said.

The leak was not at the school and the source is being investigated.