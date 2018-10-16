× Arapahoe Basin to open Friday for new ski, snowboard season

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — The new ski and snowboard season at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will start Friday, the resort announced Tuesday.

The Black Mountain Express lift will start running at 9 a.m., giving skiers and snowboarders access to the High Noon trail.

Arapahoe Basin battles with Loveland Ski Area annually to be the first in the state to open. Arapahoe Basin won the battle the past two years, opening on Oct. 13 in 2017.

But an early-season storm in southern Colorado allowed Wolf Creek Ski Area northeast of Pagosa Springs to be the first in the nation to open last weekend.

Arapahoe Basin will continue to make snow as weather permits in a push to open additional terrain.

“With nearly two feet of natural snow combined with the low temperatures for snowmaking we’ve been able to create a quality base for Friday’s opening,” Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth said in a statement. “We’re excited to get the ski season started.”

Tickets can be bought in advance online and at the ski area. Pricing through Dec. 21 is $85 for a full-day ticket for adults, $70 for youth (ages 15-18) and $70 for a child (ages 6-14). Children 5 and younger ski free every day of the season.

Loveland Ski Area announced later Tuesday that its first day will be Saturday.

Most other resorts in the state are projected to open within the next six weeks.

Aspen/Snowmass : Nov. 22

: Nov. 22 Beaver Creek : Nov. 21

: Nov. 21 Breckenridge : Nov. 9

: Nov. 9 Cooper : Dec. 8

: Dec. 8 Copper Mountain Resort : Nov. 16

: Nov. 16 Crested Butte : Nov. 22

: Nov. 22 Echo Mountain : Nov. 23

: Nov. 23 Eldora Mountain Resort : Nov. 16

: Nov. 16 Howelsen Hill : Nov. 24

: Nov. 24 Keystone : Nov. 9

: Nov. 9 Loveland Ski Area : Oct. 20

: Oct. 20 Monarch Mountain : Nov. 21

: Nov. 21 Powderhorn : Dec. 14

: Dec. 14 Purgatory : Nov. 17

: Nov. 17 Silverton Mountain : Nov. 24

: Nov. 24 Ski Granby Ranch : Dec. 14

: Dec. 14 Steamboat : Nov. 21

: Nov. 21 Sunlight Mountain Resort : Dec. 14

: Dec. 14 Telluride : Nov. 22

: Nov. 22 Vail : Nov. 16

: Nov. 16 Winter Park Resort: Nov. 14