Who: The Frightmare Compound

What: Costume Giveaway

When: Saturday, October 20th, beginning at 9a and going until costumes run out!

Where: The Frightmare Compound (click for map)

The Frightmare Compound may aim to spook you this Halloween season, but they are also here to ensure everyone has the opportunity to partake in the scary good times. That’s why this Saturday people who would otherwise not have a costume are invited to come out to The Frightmare Compound for their Costume Giveaway.

People of all ages are invited out to The Frightmare Compound to pick up a Halloween costume at no cost at all. Choose from hundreds of costumes of all varieties and sizes, but be sure to hustle out because supplies are limited.