Temperatures warm up with dry week ahead

It has been a chilly start to the week with a morning low of 18 degrees in Denver today, breaking the previous record of 20 degrees set in 1970. Afternoon highs hit the low 40s with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures will warm up for the rest of the week with dry weather in the forecast each day on the Front Range.

Highs will reach the 50s in Denver on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday:

Temperatures heat up to the 60s Thursday through Saturday with breezy afternoon winds and plenty of sunshine. These would be great days to spend time outside.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week with a high temperature of 70 degrees in Denver. Enjoy!

