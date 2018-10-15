× Still on the Hill Craft Spirits Festival

Breckenridge is embracing the growing craft distilling trend with its ninth annual Still on the Hill Craft Spirits Festival, October 19-21, 2018. Activities over the weekend-long Craft Spirits Festival include a scavenger hunt and bar mix-off at restaurants and bars throughout town, historic saloon tour, spirited workshops, a spirited cooking class, the Breckenridge Distillery open house and dinner pairing, the grand tasting featuring 40 craft distillers, walking tours, cemetery tours and hangover brunch. Also, fine local cuisine can be enjoyed at restaurants around town with dining specials available through the Breckenridge Dining Passport.