Rescue Runway

Support the life-saving and life-changing work of Denver Animal Protection by attending Denver Animal Shelter’s Third Annual Rescue Runway event presented by Ford & Associates on Friday, October 19th, 2018, from 7:00 pm-10:00 pm at the McNichol’s Civic Center Building downtown.

Rescue Runway is Denver Animal Shelter’s largest fundraising event; the funds raised allow the dedicated humans with Denver Animal Protection/Denver Animal Shelter to provide care and compassion to all of Denver’s animals, including the city’s most vulnerable – the sick, the abandoned, and the injured – those who have nowhere else to turn for care, no one in their lives to love them…yet. Donations and table purchases give second chances to these deserving homeless pets.