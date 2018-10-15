Denver breaks 48-year-old record low temperature; warming trend on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The temperature dropped to 19 degrees on Monday morning in Denver, breaking a 48-year-old record.

The low mark set at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, broke the previous record low of 20 degrees set in 1970.

Sunday's storm that dropped a few inches of snow and kept temperatures in the 20s has moved out.

Sunday's high of 27 degrees was the coldest high temperature for Oct. 14, breaking the previous mark of 36 degrees set in 1969.

Highs will warm to about 43 degrees on Monday with lots of sunshine in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect sunshine and highs in the 20s and 30s.

A big dome of high pressure will settle in for the rest of the week. The only exception is a southern track low that might spread rain and snow into the southern and central mountains on Wednesday, Thursday.

Temperatures warm up this week into the 60s by Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A warm, dry weekend is ahead for the Front Range.

